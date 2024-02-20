Gretzky outlines priorities as MPPs return to Queen's Park

Members of provincial parliament from across Ontario are back in Toronto today, as the legislature resumes sitting with a flurry of activity expected from the Progressive Conservative government.

As a member of the opposition Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky says she's expecting a busy time as well, fighting for what she and the NDP believe in.

Some of the things expected to be dealt with at Queen's Park this session include a potential repeal of Bill 124, reserving a decision to dissolve Peel Region, omnibus legislation that would require any future government to put any new provincial carbon pricing system to a referendum, and a bill to ban new tolls on provincial highways.

Gretzky says their priorities are going to be the same as they were before the winter recess: making sure affordable housing is getting built, getting people into homes, and a focus on the health care crisis in the province, along with affordability.

"We're trying to stay away from some of the distractions, to really stay focused as the government is talking about bringing forward a bill that's going to eliminate tolls on highways where there's so tolls that currently exist. Their way of distracting from the health care crisis, the housing crisis, and the RCMP investigation they are under, so we're going to stay focused," she said.

Bill 124, a law from 2019 that capped salary increases for broader public sector workers to one per cent a year for three years, is set to be repealed after two levels of courts in the province found it unconstitutional.

Gretzky says that's positive news for sure, and she's looking forward to seeing it repealed, but she believes how its influenced the healthcare system is going to leave a lasting impact.

"It should never have been tabled in the first place. It's led to part of why we're seeing the crisis in healthcare right now, why there's so many nurses and other healthcare professionals that have left the province. In our area they take the short drive across the border to go to work, where they're paid and they're respected for the work they do. And some of these workers have left the field entirely."

Another key priority will be questioning the government on when the review into supervised consumption and treatment site approvals will wrap up.

In early October, the province announced they were pausing approval of new sites due to an ongoing review that followed an incident near a site in Toronto.

That led to SafePoint closing its doors as of January 1, and Gretzky says that's led to so many people who need access to the various services the site provides no longer being able to.

She says it was very short sighted to put a moratorium on many of these sites based on one incident.

"In Toronto, unfortunately, on a daily basis there is some act of violence on the TTC and they don't shut the entire TTC down while they do a study. This was an opportunity for the province to look at the work that was happening in Windsor. We have a unique partnership between the Health Unit and Hôtel-Dieu Grace, and it was working," Gretzky stated.

Housing-related legislation is also expected to be brought forward at some point before the session rises in June, as the government tries to figure out a way to get on track to achieve the goal of building 1.5 million homes by 2031.