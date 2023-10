The Windsor Spitfires fell 5-3 at home to the Soo Greyhounds.

The Spitfires outshot the West Division leading Hounds 33-to-19 in the loss.

Liam Greentree had a pair of goals for Windsor.

The Spitfires are back in action Thursday night when they welcome the Kingston Frontenacs to the WFCU Centre.

All the action can be heard on AM800 starting at 6:50 p.m.