Greyhounds end Spitfires three game win streak

A tough loss for the Windsor Spitfires as the Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds ends their three game win streak. 

The Spits lost 4-3 to the Greyhounds at home Saturday night. 

James Jodoin scored early on in the first period and again later in the third. 

This currently leaves the Windsor Spitfires 5th in the Western division.  

The Spits will be back in action this Thursday as they host the Erie Otters. 

Puck drops at 7:05pm Saturday night at the WFCU Centre
The AM800 pre-game show gets underway at 6:50pm

