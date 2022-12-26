Grocery shoplifting on the rise due to inflation

Shoplifting has surged to an alarming level across Canada.

According to Industry Insiders, the major factors to the rise in shoplifting is due to inflation and labour shortages.

Shoplifting of groceries is the biggest thing on the rise in Canada and the hike has triggered concerns among grocers across the country.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Fred Bouzide, the Owner of Fred's Farm Fresh International Market, says it makes him upset to see people steal as people work hard for their money.

He says he's noticed more individuals steal from his store.

"I've seen it pick up quite a bit, and it's more of a transit problem I think with myself. We have some lower end motels around the area, a lot of those people are coming in and just stealing food."

He says unfortunately there aren't many consequences for those who are stealing food.

"We stop them, we confront them, sometimes we don't even argue with them because there's no sense. The thing is people aren't being punished for their actions. They don't do anything to these people. We call the police, they arrest them, they're out on the street the next day. So, that's a big problem there."

Bouzide adds that a big reason behind the thefts were due to hikes in food costs, such as lettuce.

"It's starting to come down now in price. California starts at the northern part and works their way down south, and as it got down south the temperatures were very high, and then they had the problem with the fires and no rain, and so they had a shortage of lettuce. But now they're back up to the north, and they're starting to cut fresh out of there, and the prices are coming down."

Grocery prices were up 11 per cent year-over-year in October and they're not expected to ease any time soon.

According to Canada's Food Price Report, the total cost of groceries for a family of four is expected to be $1,065 more than it was this year.