Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is ready to get into the squared circle.

WWE Backstage reports the three-time Super Bowl champ is close to signing with the pro wrestling outfit. "Gronk" could appear on Friday Night SmackDown.

Gronkowski retired from football following the 2018 season at the age of 29.

He was outstanding during his time in New England, but also dealt with various injuries.



with files from Associated Press