Ground breaks for 70s themed Motor Inn in Essex County

Excitement is brewing as ground has broken at the site of a new motel in Colchester.

The Grove Motor Inn is one step closer to becoming a reality. The plan calls for a two storey, 28 room motel to be built by the owners of the Grove Hotel in Kingsville.

Right in the heart of Essex’s own wine country, local officials hope the new attraction will turn Colchester into a tourist destination.

Mayor Richard Meloche says the project is long-awaited.

“We know that this is something that the tourism industry has been asking for in this area," he continued. "Out of the 10 wineries we’ve got seven that are relatively within a few kilometres of this site.”

Councillor Sherry Bondy says the project will provide for more than just tourists.

“Council in the last 10 years has worked hard to make Colchester a destination, not only for tourists, but for community members. We want amenities here so that we can all enjoy this space,” she said.

Owner and General Manager of The Grove Hotel in Kingsville, Jennifer Flynn, says the theme of the new inn will be perfect for Colchester.

“We’re certainly inspired by that kind of 70’s retro feel, and we think it fits so well into a small beach community like we have in Colchester.”

The owners say they hope it will be a springboard that brings other businesses to the community.

The roughly $5.5-million project is expected to be taking guests by next spring.