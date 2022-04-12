iHeartRadio
Groundbreaking ceremony set for new K to 12 school in Kingsville

AM800-News-Kingsville-Site-Plan.jpg

After years of delays, work is finally underway on a new $60-million Kindergarten to Grade 12 public school in Kingsville.

The Greater Essex County District School Board says the general contractor (Fortis Construction) has started site preparations on the 25-acre property on Jasperson Drive near the Kingsville Arena.

An official groundbreaking will take place Thursday morning at 10:30.

It's been five years since the board first announced plans to build a new school that will consolidate Harrow District High School, Kingsville District High School, Jack Minor Public School and Kingsville Public School.

