Group led by Toronto businessman Michael Andlauer group buys Ottawa Senators

OTTAWA - The sale of the Ottawa Senators is be coming to a close.

A group led by Toronto-based businessman Michael Andlauer has reached an agreement in principle to purchase the NHL team, the Senators have announced.

Terms of the deal weren't released, but reports from Sportico and Postmedia value the deal at close to US$1 billion.

The sale still needs to be approved by the NHL's board of governors.

Andlauer is the sole owner of the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs and a minority owner of the Montreal Canadiens.

The 57-year-old is also the founder and chief executive officer of Andlauer Healthcare Group, which owns health-care supply chain companies.

He's also the founder of Toronto-based merchant bank Bulldog Capital Partners.