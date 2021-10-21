Group of 16 from Essex County win $1-million in Lotto Max Maxmillions

A group of 16 people are feeling a lot better these days after their Lotto Max ticket was the winning ticket for a Maxmillions prize worth $1-million from the June 22 draw.

Steven Todesco of Tecumseh is a member of the group and says he got a call from another member to check their ticket and when he did he couldn't believe it.

"The others didn't believe it for a while either, but I'm not the type to joke around!"

He plans to save his portion of the win and travel when it's safe again.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Jefferson Boulevard in Windsor.