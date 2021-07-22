Group of Displaced Residents have ' No Place to Go'

A resident now displaced after an apartment building in west Windsor was condemned says the situation is sad.

Dylan White is one of several former residents now camped out on the lawn of the building at 245 Detroit St. since the City of Windsor's order to vacate the building went into effect Wednesday morning.

The City of Windsor issued the order due to a lack of working fire alarms, heating and ventilation systems and running water to the entire building.

The 23 year old says many people living in the residence have a fixed income and have nowhere to go.

"I'm on ODSP [the Ontario Disability Support Program] and it's hard to find a place because I only get $500 a month for rent," he says. "It's hard to find a place where I'll feel comfortable that I can afford."

Management previously told AM800 News that the building was the target of repeated vandalism every time they attempted to fix issues, but White says the situation could have been avoided.

"It's sad ... if management was here and the workers were allowed we'd still be in our home right now, but unfortunately, we're out here homeless trying to find a place to live," he added.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says the city is actively trying to find residents a place to stay.

He tells AM800 News that the owner of the building may seek a court injunction to force residents to leave the property.