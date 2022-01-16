Group of rescue dogs from Texas expected to land in Windsor-Essex Sunday

If you're looking to adopt a dog...listen up.

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is getting ready for a new group of rescue dogs being flown in from Texas.

They're expected to arrive Sunday and will spend time in foster homes before they'll be placed up for adoption.

Executive Director Melanie Coulter says it's a heartwarming program to be part of.

"There's a lot of people still looking to adopt dogs and especially if you're looking for a smaller dog, it can be a challenge. So knowing that we're helping families connect with with new furry family members is great."

"To be able to help and know that we're making such a difference in the communities that these dogs are coming from as well as making a difference here because the reality is, in southwestern Ontario, it can be hard to find a dog to adopt right now."

Coulter adds the dogs will be fostered for a minimum of two weeks before they're ready for their forever homes.

In the fall, the humane society partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation to fly another group of dogs from overloaded U.S. shelters to Windsor-Essex for adoption.

The latest information on which animals are available can be found on the humane society's website.