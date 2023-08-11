Grove Motel officially opens in Colchester

A new motel in Colchester officially opens its doors Friday.

Work began on the Grove Motel in May 2022 with the goal of opening in June 2023, but construction delays pushed the opening until August 10, 2023.

The over $5.5-million project, located at 96 County Rd. 50 W., right at the intersection with Dunn Road, was built by the owners of the Grove Hotel in Kingsville.

Jennifer Flynn, co-owner and general manager says each room is unique.

"The motel is a new build but we definitely styled it after a 70's retro kind of feel. So it is a two storey walkout, so our hallways are on the exterior of the building, which kind of provides a really cool view and we have some seating areas. And then we have 27 individually themed rooms in the motel, that they guests are able to enjoy a difference experience no matter which room they stay in."

She says motel guests will be able to dine-in on site as they opened a second Joe Hot and Cold.

"We do have everything from specialty coffees, great breakfast and lunch options and then we do also have a liquor license, which we'll be able to serve cocktails into the evening."

Flynn says they're currently hiring.

"We're always looking for great people. We definitely pride ourselves in providing a great work place but also looking for indiviuals that are energetic, unique and in their own way. So we're always looking for the right person to join our team for sure."

Flynn says they already have bookings for this weekend and even into the fall, when they plan on having a grand opening celebration.

Anyone looking for more information on either the motel or hotel can visit their website at thegrove.rocks.

-With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson