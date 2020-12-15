'Grow on Windsor' Surpasses Fundraising Goal

A local fundraiser to support men with cancer has surpassed its goal.

The 'Grow on Windsor' fundraising campaign by the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation has raised $340,000 — organizers were hoping to raise $200,000.

The fundraiser helps raise money for men's cancer equipment, research and awareness.

The funds this year will help purchase new equipment and replace updated machines.

This was the sixth year for the campaign which has raised over $1-million to date.

'Grow on Windsor' encourages men to grow a moustache or beard and raise funds during the month of November.