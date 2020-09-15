Growing Concern Over the Future of Little River Golf Course

A candidate in Windsor's upcoming ward 7 byelection wants to know what the city has in store for Little River Golf Course.

Farah El-Hajj says she's heard from residents on the campaign trail and they're worried about the future of the course on Lauzon Road near Vince Drive.

El-Hajj says residents are worried the city will not reopen the course following the COVID-19 pandemic and will sell the land for future developments.

She says residents want answers.

"We have to address this now and we reassure the residents of ward 7 that this golf course is going to be maintained as a green space for the community either at its present activity or as a future park for everyone to enjoy," says El-Hajj.

She says residents want more green space not development.

"If it doesn't keep the way it is as a golf course then we should be turning it into a public park with the community's input to make sure that it's super accessible, we're protecting our green spaces in Windsor especially for flooding," says El-Hajj.

The city owns the course but it did not open this year.

El-Hajj says the course has been around for 70-years and residents in the area moved there because of the green space.

The city has not said it's selling the course or its plans for the course in 2021.

The ward seven byelection is set for October 5.

Along with El-Hajj, there are 11 other candidates vying for the position: Greg Lemay, Michelle Gajewski, Jeewen Gill, Igor Dzaic, Barb Holland, Ernie Lamont, Michael Malott, Angelo Marignani, Howard Weeks, Thérèse Papineau and Albert Saba.

The council seat became vacant when former councillor Irek Kusmierczyk was elected as the Liberal MP for Windsor-Tecumseh in the 2019 federal election.