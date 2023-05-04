Growing EV sector part of policy resolutions submitted by Windsor-Essex Chamber at OCC AGM

The president and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce is encouraged following support from other Chambers around the province for three policy resolutions submitted at the Ontario Chamber of Commerce's Annual General Meeting last weekend.

The resolutions submitted as part of the Chamber of Commerce's Policy Compendium for 2023-2026 covered the wine sector, the evolving auto industry, and growing international student population.

They included two sunsetting resolutions that were being renewed for another three-year period, which focused on eliminating unfair taxes and regulations for Ontario Wine and supporting international student entrepreneurs, while the new resolution focused on Fostering Electric Vehicle Success in Ontario.

Rakesh Naidu says they were extremely pleased to receive 99% support from their chamber colleagues around the province for the new resolution.

He added that in order for the investments already made in the EV sector by the province to succeed they need to create an environment where supports are established.

"When we support the growth in charging stations and further investment is done on the infrastructure side, that's very important. And we wanted to also provide an opportunity for businesses that they can support their employees and their fleets by having an opportunity to transition their fleets from gas operated to electric fleets," he said.

In particular, the resolution called on the provincial government to develop both the required infrastructure as well as the workforce to make electric vehicles successful across the province.

Naidu says there was no one in the room at the AGM who didn't see the potential of how the EV sector could be transformative not just for Ontario, but Canada as well.

"There is huge opportunity, I mean the investments that have already been announced and there will be more, these are bringing in a huge number of jobs," he continued. "Economic growth is going to happen, there will be supply chain opportunities, there will be a lot of prosperity that will happen because of the transformation in the auto industry and the move towards electric vehicles."

He says they know that the future of the auto industry is electric, and it will require the necessary support, infrastructure, and workforce for the transition to be as smooth as possible for both businesses and consumers.

"The investment itself is not going to be enough. We need to really build the ecosystem, build the infrastructure that is required, and I think everybody understands that it has to go hand-in-hand with the investments in the Original Equipment Manufacturers and the assembly operations. We know that we have to focus on the adoption of the vehicles."

The 2023-2026 OCC Policy Compendium will be released in the coming weeks.

Naidu believes all of the the issues covered by their submitted resolutions are key to the long-term success of the local economy, and that they will continue to advocate to local and provincial officials going forward.