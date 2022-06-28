Guatemalan man identified as Lake Erie drowning victim

Ontario Provincial Police in Leamington have identified a man who drown in Lake Erie earlier this month.

Police say the victim is a 24-year-old man from Guatemala.

Around 2:25 p.m. on June 20, OPP received a report of a possible drowning in Lake Erie.

According to police, the man was in the water swimming with friends but failed to resurface.

The man was eventually recovered by those on shore, who attempted to resuscitate the victim.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The OPP wish to thank members of the public for their efforts in attempting to save the victim's life prior to the arrival of OPP and Emergency Medical Services.