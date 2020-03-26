Guentzel May Return This Season

It's possible that Pittsburgh Penguins All-Star forward Jake Guentzel could return sometime this season if the NHL is able to resume the campaign.

General manager Jim Rutherford says Guentzel has not encountered any setbacks after undergoing shoulder surgery on December 31.

Guentzel was expected to need 4 to 6 months to recover, but Rutherford indicated his high-scoring forward is near the front end of the timetable.

Guentzel had 20 goals and 43 points in 39 games this season before the injury.



with files from Associated Press