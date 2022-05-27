Guilbeault 'optimistic' G7 climate ministers will agree to gradually phase out coal

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says he's "very optimistic'' this week's meeting of G-7 climate and energy ministers will produce a consensus to gradually phase out the use of coal.

Ministers and senior officials from the G-7 countries are holding a three-day meeting in Berlin during which they will seek to agree on common targets for the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

G-7 members Britain, France and Italy have set deadlines to stop burning coal for electricity in the next few years.

Germany and Canada are aiming for 2030 while Japan wants more time.

The U-S has set a target of ending fossil fuel use for electricity generation in the United States by 2035.

Meanwhile, Guilbeault says the G-7 doesn't intend to sacrifice climate goals to fill the gap in fossil fuels entering Europe caused by sanctions levied on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.