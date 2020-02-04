Guilty Plea in Head-on Crash on Highway 3



WINDSOR — A Windsor man has pleaded guilty in a horrific head-on crash on Highway 3 that injured a father and daughter.

Stephen Brewster, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Ontario Court to dangerous driving causing bodily harm and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

On June 21, 2019, Brewster was driving a GMC Envoy and was westbound on Highway 3, near County Rd. 8, in Essex when he crossed the centre line into on-coming traffic and "appeared to be passing another car" when he struck a vehicle.

Maresa Cappelli, 20, was driving eastbound with her father Franco Cappelli in the passenger seat.

Maresa suffered life threatening injuries while her father was treated and released from hospital with broken ribs.

Brewster fled the scene and was picked up by a co-worker who was passing by and unaware that he had been involved in the crash.

On June 27, 2019, the OPP located Brewster and arrested him.

At the time of the crash, a family member said Maresa was driving home from a job interview with her father when the crash happened.

According to a GoFundMe Page, Maresa swerved to avoid the collision, and in doing so, she took the brunt of the collision and saved her father's life.

Outside of court, Franco Cappelli says his daughter is still in hospital in Hamilton.

"She's doing good and she is learning how to talk and she has to learn how to walk, pretty well everything," he says.

The case has been put over for a pre-sentencing report next month and Brewster's lawyer Evan Weber says the sentence will not be a joint submission.



