Gun pulled at Leamington high school leads to charges

Charges have been laid after a suspected firearm was pulled out in a Leamington high school classroom.

Leamington Detachment Ontario Provincial Police investigated a weapons call in the Municipality of Leamington on Thursday, which led to an arrest on Friday.

On Thursday, Leamington OPP officers received information about a video that was circulating of a student with what is suspected to be a firearm in a classroom.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Officers met with school staff and officials to identify those involved and to ensure the safety of the staff and students while the investigation was ongoing.

On Friday, a 17-year-old from Chatham-Kent was arrested before they attended school and as a result the youth was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, and mischief under $5,000.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date.

Leamington OPP is advising there are no further safety concerns.

Students are encouraged to immediately report similar incidents to school staff and police.