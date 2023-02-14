Gunman kills 3 at Michigan State University; kills himself

EAST LANSING, Mich. - A gunman who opened fire at Michigan State University killed three people and wounded five.

The shooting set off an hourslong manhunt as frightened students hid in classrooms and cars.

Police said early Tuesday that the shooter eventually killed himself.

Officials do not know why the 43-year-old man targeted the campus.

His name was not immediately released. He was not a student or employee and had no affiliation with the university.

The shooting began Monday night at an academic building and later moved to the nearby student union.

As hundreds of officers scoured the East Lansing campus, students hid where they could.

Four hours after the first shots were reported, police announced the man's death.