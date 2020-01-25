iHeartRadio
Guns and Ammunition Stolen from Windsor Business

Windsor police say firearms and ammunition have been taken from a business on Walker Rd.

On Thursday morning, officers were called to the Canadian Tire in the 4100-block of Walker for a reported theft.

According to police, two firearms and a quantity of ammunition were taken.

Police say it's believed the theft occurred on Wednesday night at 7:20pm.

Investigators have obtained surveillance photos and are asking for the public's help to identify the male suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25 to 30-years-old with an average build, sunken cheeks and large ears.

He was wearing a black Detroit Tigers baseball hat with a shiny sticker on the brim, a black jacket with a black fur trimmed hood, black pants, white Nike running shoes, and black gloves.

The suspect may have a dark marking on the right side of his mouth and under his right eye.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

