Guns and Drugs Seized in Chatham-Kent

Three people face charges following a seizure of drugs and guns in Chatham-Kent.

Members of the Police Intelligence Unit, the Critical Incident Response Team and the K9 Unit, raided two homes on McNaughton Ave and Frobisher Crt, seizing $182,000 worth of suspected cocaine and fentanyl along with digital scales, two firearms and ammunition.

Three people, ranging in age from 21 to 31, face charges including possession for the purposes of trafficking.

Photo courtesy: Chatham-Kent police

Tyler Durocher, 21 years, of Orchard Place in Chatham was arrested and charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking and four counts of failing to comply with his release conditions. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Shavone Johnson, 29 years, of Raleigh Street in Chatham was arrested and charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking. He was released pending a future court date of February 25, 2021.

Sherdon Baker, 31 years, of Frobisher Court in Chatham was arrested and charged with three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and one count of careless storage of a firearm. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.