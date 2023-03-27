Guns used by Windsor Police officers need to be updated

The Windsor Police Service is looking to change handguns.

The current .40 calibre Smith and Wesson firearm used by the force is nearing the end of its life expectancy and needs to be upgraded in 2024.

More than 500 new guns will need to be purchased for each individual officer at an estimated cost of $500,000.

The transition, if approved by the Police Services Board and city council, would be staggered over the course of the year as officers need to complete training.

Sgt. Douglas Prince, an instructor with the training branch, says weapons technology has changed since the purchase of the current firearm in 2014 and they're looking to buy new, smaller 9mm handguns which are easier for officers to handle.

"The smaller pistol is less weight on the belt, less bulky in the car when they're sitting, so less hip issues and better control. It helps officers with smaller hands as well and the lower calibre helps with recoil so there's better management as far as shooting a more accurate shot."

He adds the board may decide to continue using the current firearm, but that would be costly and time consuming.

"We can invest in the current program but we're looking at a cost of between $200-$300 per firearm. The last time we ordered parts it took over a year to get those parts to come in, just given the export laws involving firearms. We get them from the states and they have to be cleared out of Washington, D.C. and there's quite a lengthy delay now in getting parts or servicing for those weapons."

Sgt. Prince says the funding request to purchase a new lot of sidearms will come in the 2023-24 policing budget.

He adds it is mandated under the Police Services Act for an officer to carry a firearm while on duty as it's considered part of the uniform.