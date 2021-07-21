Gym Geared Toward Vulnerable Population Opens in Windsor

Windsor Family Homes and Community Partnerships has launched a one of a kind program for the region.

The Community Family Fitness Centre is officially open and will offer a number of supports for the vulnerable population including free access to personal trainers and sport and fitness programming for children and youth who may not otherwise be able to afford it.

Executive Director Angela Yakonich says it's a win-win for the trainers and the community.

"Right now, the gym is operating as personal training only," she says. "The trainers that we do have rent space from us and then we take those dollars and put them back into programs. In addition to that, all of our trainers have to donate four hours per month to deliver programs to at risk youth and children."

Yakonich says the kids involved are learning the importance of staying healthy.

"Right now, we're actually running a kids day camp. For an hour a day they're able to go downstairs and workout with a personal trainer and they get some instruction on proper technique and form and really learning how to move their bodies in a proper way. We also have all kinds of other sport activities for them."

Yakonich adds the Kids First Food Bank is located at the same facility at 900 Howard Ave. in Windsor.

"We've really tried to make our food bank less food bankish and more offering healthy," she says. "Things like fresh produce, milk, bread, eggs, meat and in our programs with our youth we are bringing in a nutrition aspect as well."