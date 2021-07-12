Gym Owner Excited to Welcome his Fitness Family Back

A local gym owner and his client base are excited to get back to work in Step 3 of the province's reopening plan.

On Friday, the Ontario government announced the third step of its plan would kick in five days early on July 16.

Under the plan, amusement parks, cinemas, museums, and indoor fitness facilities will be allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity.

True Fitness is a locally owned and operated gym with locations downtown and on Windsor, Ont.'s east end. Owner Luis Mendez is excited to welcome back his fitness family.

"Fitness is something to many, many of us that is essential," he says. "Movement and exercise through these lockdowns should have never been put on the back burner."

Mendez says his staff are already working hard to ensure their facilities meet provincial guidelines.

"We'll be opening at 12:01 a.m. on July 16 ensuring that our members are fully aware of this news in the hopes we do not go back ever," he says. "The government has done things to help small businesses like ourselves not go under for lack of a better term, so it's been mostly challenging from a mental health point of view."

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.