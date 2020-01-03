Habitat for Humanity Asks Windsor-Essex to be Healthy for Homes

Habitat for Humanity is hoping to provide residents of Windsor-Essex with some positive motivation to stick to their New Year's resolution.

Healthy for Homes is asking those giving up unhealthy eating habits to pledge the cost of one fast food meal each month towards a kitchen for a family in need.

"We just thought it would be a great way to create a community of people supporting each other with our New Year's resolutions and do something great for Habitat houses," says Executive Director Fiona Coughlin.

She says the pledge comes with support.

"We're going to have a monthly newsletter that shares healthy recipes, activities ideas, things that people can do for their special meal where they're not eating out," says Coughlin.

She hopes the program encourages more family time.

"We did a little research as we were coming up with this and found Harvard studies that prove a family home cooked meal has a huge positive impact on the health of children and their family members and their future success," she says. "We thought it was so aligned with what we do at Habitat for Humanity."

Coughlin says the goal is to sign up 100 people to fund a kitchen at a new build by the end of 2020.

She says the cost of a new kitchen can run up to $15,000 - the average pledge so far is around $15 a month.