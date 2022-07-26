Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on three new homes

It's an exciting day for three area families.

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex has broken ground on three new builds in Ford City.

Habitat executive director Fiona Coughlin says the homes are being built on Henry Ford Drive.

She says the first build in Ford City took place in 2008 and then started up again in 2019.

"It's just been really exciting to watch that whole community thrive and grow together and we're proud to be part of it, proud to take some of those infill lots and some blighted properties," she says.

Coughlin says it's exciting to be apart of Ford City's neighbourhood renewal.

"We've been working in Ford City for a few years now so it's pretty exciting for us," says Coughlin. "This is actually the last few lots that we have left is on Henry Ford Centre Drive."

The Hinch family along with the Abou Hassan-Kayed family and a third family who's identity is remaining anonymous are receiving the homes.

With the latest builds, habitat has assisted just under 80 families with safe, decent, affordable housing.