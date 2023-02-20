Habitat for Humanity celebrate another two Ford city homes to serve local families

An exciting holiday for two local families.

On Family Day, Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex held a Dedication Ceremony for another two homes to serve families in Ford City.

The Hinch and Abou Hassan Kayed families will be the 77th and 78th families served locally.

The new homes are located at 1025 and 1055 Henry Ford Centre Drive.

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Fiona Coughlin says it's important to help members of the community during the current housing crisis.

"We are building houses as fast as we possibly can keep up with the need, we provide a geared-to-income mortgage model. A lot of people think we give away free homes but we do a geared-to-income mortgage and our homeowners help by volunteering 500 hours to help get these houses into place."

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Fiona Coughlin says they are proud of the work they have done on Ford City.

She says they have one more house to work on in Henry Ford Centre Drive.

"The next community we are coming to build in is Sandwich Town and we will be building there later this year. Our goal is to get every infill lot or boarded up home in this city and transform it into a house filled with a happy family."

Homeowner Melissa Hinch says she is grateful for her new home.

"I would like to thank Habitat for Humanity for the opportunity and everything that has been awarded to us and hopefully I can give back to Habitat in a different way in the future."

The families built their homes with 107 volunteers and corporate build teams.

The homes are funded by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation Co-Investment fund.