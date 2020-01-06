Habitat for Humanity Diverts E-Waste from Local Landfills  

The annual Habitat for Humanity e-waste disposal event hit both Home Depot locations in Windsor Saturday, hauling in an estimated 10,500-lbs of materials to be recycled for habitat.

Everything from computers to old TV's has valuable metals and other materials that can help build home for someone in need.

Waste Diversion Coordinator John Trach tells CTV Windsor the day benefits all involved.

"It's just great. We get the community coming out clearing up all their old electronics, stuff that would just be collecting dust in their closets, and we're putting it to good use," he says.

Trach tells CTV Windsor the program is a big boost to habitat's long term plans.

"We're going to put it right into our build program and we're trying build up to our goal of building five homes a year," added Trach.

In total three bins filled with recyclables and one truck load of appliances diverted around 10,500-lbs from landfills, up from last year's total of 8,000-lbs.

Habitat has set a recycling goal of 200-tons for 2020.

An estimated 907-tons of furniture and building supplies will be reused through the Windsor-Essex ReStore this year.

— with files from CTV Windsor