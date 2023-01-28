Habitat for Humanity holding two simultaneous Electronic Waste and Small Appliance Recycling events

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex will be holding two simultaneous Electronic Waste and Small Appliance Recycling events today.

The ReStore E-waste and Appliance Recycling program rescued over 106,480 pounds of goods in 2022.

Habitat for Humanity is encouraging residents to be environmentally friendly and to take advantage of this free, safe, recycling event.

Residents of Windsor-Essex County can bring their unwanted or outdated electronics and small appliances to either of the Home Depot locations in Windsor.

Residents can recycle devices such as computers, laptops, monitors, keyboards, copiers, VCRs, DVD players, printer/fax machines, phones, cell phones, pagers, radios, televisions, microwaves, toasters, can openers and toaster/convection ovens.

Habitat for Humanity has provided home ownership for 80 families in Windsor-Essex.

Without the recycling programs and ReStores, building homes would not be possible.

Members of the community can go to the Home Depot locations at 1925 Division Road or 6570 Tecumseh Road East from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. today.

