Habitat for Humanity reflects on former U.S. President Jimmy Carter's legacy

Habitat for Humanity is looking back on the legacy former U.S. President, Jimmy Carter, had on the organization.

Executive Director, Fiona Coughlin, reflected on the former presidents work following an announcement on Saturday that Carter would be receiving hospice care.

Carter, who is 98-years-old, is the longest-lived American president.

He built numerous homes in Windsor during his time with Habitat for Humanity. And he and his wife Rosalynn have been personally involved in the construction of more than 10,000 Habitat for Humanity homes.

Fiona Coughlin says Carter is Habitat for Humanity's most famous volunteer.

"Jimmy Carter's legacy in Windsor and globally is incredible. He's Habitat's most famous volunteer and so we know that he has given year after year and built houses."

She says there are still families in the homes Carter helped build in 2005.

"I think it was in 2005, over on Bruce and Janette Avenue, and we actually still have new Habitat families in those homes as well. So, there's a whole legacy of lives that have been changed by Jimmy Carter. He's an incredible person and I can only hope to have that kind of legacy in my life."

Coughlin adds that being a part of Habitat for Humanity is a blessing.

"I often find when you're overwhelmed by sometimes scary and negative news stories, being a part of Habitat for Humanity is a blessing because you can literally pick up a hammer and drive a nail into a board, and know that you're making a change."

During an event Monday, Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex held a ceremony for another two homes that were built to serve families in Ford City.

Carter also started The Carter Center, which is a nongovernmental organization that helps to improve lives by resolving conflicts, advancing democracy and preventing diseases.

His work there garnered a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Carter served as the 39th President of the United States for a single term from 1977 to 1981.

-with files from CTV News and AM800's Kurlis Mati