Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex seeking more monthly donors

The head of Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is stressing the importance of monthly donations in helping get people into a home.

Chief Executive Officer Fiona Coughlin says the builds are not possible without the monthly donors because that sustainable funding allows them to take on strategic projects, purchase larger parcels of land, and grow their builds.

Coughlin says the monthly donors are the lifeblood of what they do.

"Folks will give a one-time gift and that's wonderful but when folks sign-up for a monthly contribution, it allows us to plan. We know that is regular funding that's coming in," she says.

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex currently has around 65 monthly donors.

On Monday, two single-parent families received the keys to homes at 3356 and 3360 Baby St. in Windsor's Sandwich Town, marking the 84th and 85th families that Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex have been able to support.

Coughlin says some people are just giving what's within their means.

"$10 a month, $20 a month, for some people that's giving up a cup of coffee. That's what's making our builds grow, it's that sustainable, we know e have the momentum of a whole community backing us," she says.

Coughlin says regular donors tell them how much support they have in the community.

"That allows us to take on ambitious plans, we can count those numbers and say 'we have sustainable support.' The people who are dedicated to us, not for this on off, not for this one night, not for this one thing, they're here for us in the long-term and in the long-run. We can plan around that," she adds.

Click here for information on how to make a one-time or monthly donation to Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex,

Habitat for Humanity builds houses with the help of the homeowner/partner families. Habitat houses are then sold to partner families at fair market value with no down-payment, and are financed with geared-to-income mortgages.

Every mortgage payment received goes directly in a trust to build more Habitat homes.