Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex showcases newly completed 3D printed homes

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex will showcase its newly completed 3D printed homes.

Today, the keys to the homes will be handed off to partners at The Bridge Youth Resource Centre.

These are the first 3D printed homes for residential use in Canada, and the largest build of its kind in North America.

Four units have been built using 3D printing, and will provide access to attainable housing for singles and couples in Leamington.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Fiona Coughlin, Executive Director and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex, says they also partnered with the University of Windsor to learn more about how the 3D technology could potentially shorten construction times, and reduce costs overtime.

She says how the build happened, and that it was a challenge.

"We programmed a printer with a design of a floor plan and it would lay out the walls and print them. Obviously it was cutting edge technology and definitely a challenge to do, but we pulled it off and these are the first builds for residential code in Canada."

She says why they decided to work alongside The Bridge Youth Resource Centre for the project.

"They would eventually like to build over 40 houses for youth and couples in need of attainable housing out in Leamington. And we just felt like their vision is incredible, we want to support that, we want to get behind that. And we have the innovative project to do, so we met with them, they had the same values as we do"

She says as of right now its around the same price to build the 3D home as a regular home, but overtime it will get easier and cheaper.

"They are the first 3D printed, and it's laying the ground work and doing the work to get us to the point where the next builder is able to do it faster than us. And we even saw from the first part of the build to the second part of the build, the process sped up, we were using less material."

Coughlin says there is a growing need for more affordable housing, and that more units may be a possibility in the future.

The houses are located on Sherk Street in Leamington.