Habs Down Sens in Overtime

Ben Chiarot scored the overtime winner and Cayden Primeau made 35 saves for his first NHL victory as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2.

Nick Cousins and Tomas Tatar scored in regulation for the Canadiens (15-11-6), who have won three in a row and four of their last five.

Montreal was playing the second half of a back-to-back after beating Pittsburgh 4-1 Tuesday.

Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown scored for the Senators (13-17-2), who dropped to 5-12-2 on the road this season.

Primeau won the tight goaltending battle over Anders Nilsson, who stopped 26-of-29 shots and fell to 0-2-1 all-time against Montreal.

Chiarot scored the winner 1:11 into overtime on a 2-on-1 with Max Domi after Ottawa overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period.