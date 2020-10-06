Habs Trade Domi to Columbus

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens got the trading started three hours before the first round of the draft began with an intriguing swap of forwards.

The Blue Jackets got Max Domi and a third-round pick from the Canadiens for Josh Anderson.

Each player is a restricted free agent who needs a new contract for next season.

Domi joins Columbus after putting up 44 points during the shortened regular season and three during 10 playoff games.

The 25-year-old Domi had 17 goals and 27 assists in 71 regular-season games with the Canadiens last season and added three assists in 10 post-season games.

The third-round pick the Blue Jackets are getting is in this year's draft.



Selected 12th-overall by the Coyotes in 2013, Domi has 81 goals and 170 assists over 375 career games with Arizona and Montreal.



