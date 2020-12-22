Half a Dozen Charged in Leamington Busts

OPP in Leamington have made several arrests following a drug bust in the town.

On December 18, officers as well as the canine unit entered homes on Wigle Street and Robinson Street and arrested eight people.

According to police, there were numerous warrants executed for outstanding charges on one person and new charges laid on other individuals.

Police seized approximately $17,000 worth of drugs including a quantity of cocaine, hash, fentanyl, a prohibited weapon, $10,000 Canadian and American currency and some stolen property was also recovered.

Six people from Leamington are facing a total of 11 charges and are scheduled to appear in court in February.