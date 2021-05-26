Half of Canadians Report Anxiety About Returning to Pre-Pandemic Life

A new survey shows more than half of Canadians report feeling anxious about returning to what life was like before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies collected the data over the long weekend through a web survey from around 1,600 Canadians, which cannot be assigned a margin of error because online polls are not considered random samples.

The survey shows 52 per cent of people reported feeling some level of anxiety, with those aged 18 to 24 showing the highest levels of unease at 68 per cent.

Leger executive vice-president Christian Bourque says some people may not want to return to work, while others may wonder about safety.

He says many younger Canadians report feeling anxious in general, so that may be reflected in their answer about returning to a post-COVID life.

The survey comes as Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan plan to loosen health restrictions over the spring and summer, as more residents get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.