Hall of Fame Ceremony Postponed

Derek Jeter was a first-ballot Hall of Famer a few months ago, but he will have to wait an extra year to be inducted at Cooperstown.

The Hall of Fame has announced that it has cancelled the July 26 induction ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the class will be included with any additional new choices at next year's induction festivities.

Jeter's class includes outfielder Larry Walker and catcher Ted Simmons, along with former union head Marvin Miller.

A record crowd of over 70,000 had been expected this summer at the small town in upstate New York to honour Jeter, the former Yankees captain who came within one vote of unanimous election in January.

This will be the first year without an induction ceremony since 1960.



with files from Associated Press