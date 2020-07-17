Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

The University of Windsor's Alumni Association and the Department of Athletics are pleased to announce the 2020 class being inducted into the Alumni Sports Hall of Fame. A video commemoration will be released virtually during the last week of September.

Star athletes from swimming, hockey, and track & field highlight the inductees. Track & field stars Noelle Montcalm and Ositadinma (Osi) Nriagu, hockey standout Scott Hillman and swimming all-Canadian Matt Butler will be honoured as a part of this year's ceremony.

Noelle Montcalm (BScN '12) was a four-time OUA all-star and all-Canadian for the Lancer track & field team. She led the blue and gold to four provincial and national championships, while being named the winner of the Wendy Jerome Trophy as OUA female track overall MVP three times. A Canadian Olympian in 2016, she brought home the Lancers' prestigious DeMarco award twice and continues to hold the Lancer record in the 60m hurdles, while placing in the all-time top five in the 300m, 60m, 4x200m relay and 4x400m relay.

Ositadinma (Osi) Nriagu (BComm '05, BEd '07) was a two time all-Canadian and three-time OUA all-star as a long jumper and high jumper with the Lancer track & field team. He helped lead the Blue & Gold to five consecutive OUA championships and three CIS men's track & field championships over his five-year career. Osi continues to rank in the Lancer all-time top ten in both the men's high jump and long jump.

Matt Butler (BA '90) is one of the most talented athletes in Lancer swimming history. The recipient of the Olympic Shield in 1990, Scott captured two OUAA gold medals in the 100m backstroke over his five-year career with the blue and gold. Scott captured seven provincial medals over this career, while also being named an all-Canadian. The five-time team MVP also competed at the Olympic Trials three times and brought home a gold medal in the 100m backstroke at the 2009 World Master Games in Sydney, Australia.

Scott Hillman (BHK '99) is one of the few athletes in Lancer history to win both the Olympic Shield and DeMarco Award during their Lancer career. In 1998, the OUA all-star led all Canadian defensemen in scoring and led the blue and gold to their first ever Queen's Cup provincial championship. The following year, the team captain was again named an OUA all-star as well as a CIAU all-Canadian and guided the Lancers to their second straight appearance at the national championships. Scott went on to have a successful ten-year career as a professional hockey player and was named the CHL Man of the Year in 2001.

More information on the virtual commemoration will be released at a later date. To view a complete list of all-time University of Windsor Alumni Sports Hall of Fame inductees, please visit https://www.uwindsor.ca/alumni/alumni-sports-hall-fame.



with files from (Elisa Mitton Sports Information Coordinator University of Windsor)