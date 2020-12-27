Hall of Fame Knuckleballer Phil 'Knucksie' Niekro Dies at 81

The man many dubbed the greatest knuckleball pitcher of all time has died. Phil "Knucksie" Niekro baffled Major League hitters over two decades, leading to his enshrinement in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997. Niekro, who pitched in the MLB well into his 40s, died in his sleep at his home in Atlanta Saturday — the Atlanta Braves announced he lost his battle with cancer via social media Sunday morning.

The movement on his signature pitch was so unpredictable it not only baffled hitters, it fooled catchers as well and routinely fluttered off the edge of their mitt or missed it completely. His former catchers say Niekro notoriously joked even he didn't know where the pitch was going. Retired Major Leaguer Bobby Murcer once said trying to hit his knuckleball, "is like trying to eat Jell-O with chopsticks." After retiring from the MLB, "Knucksie" helped up and coming knuckleball pitchers like R.A. Dickey and Tim Wakefield refine the pitch that defined their careers.