Hall Shines in 73's Win

The Essex 73's rolled over the Kings in Dresden Friday night with an 8-2 win.

Liam Hall scored a hat-trick for the 73's while Keegan MacVoy added a goal and two assists as well.

Jax Dhondt was solid in net for Essex stopping 38 of 40 shots he faced.

Elsewhere, the Lakeshore Canadiens downed the Wheatley Sharks 6-2.

Trevor Larue netted two goals for the Canadiens in the win.

Lakeshore currently sits first place in the Provincial Junior Hockey League's West Stobbs Division six points ahead of Mooretown.

