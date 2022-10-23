Halloween walk and vendors market being hosted by Sunflowers 4 Smiles

Sunflowers 4 Smiles will be hosting their last fundraising event of the year today, with a vendors market and Halloween walk.

The events will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their sunflower field located at 45 Road 10 in Cottom and a portion of the donations will be donated to Ronald McDonald House & the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor/Essex.

Organizer Ashley Rocheleau says the walk will be through the dead sunflowers and 50 plus vendors will be on hand for the market.

She says they've had good turnouts for previous markets, and hopes that continues this weekend.

"We kind of gear more towards family as we do raise money for Ronald McDonald House and CMHA. So it's all for a good cause, and we do have a booth for both organizations that will be making an appearance throughout the weekend," she said.

Rocheleau says everyone involved enjoys putting on these events because of what they support, and what they offer to families.

"Our time really is short with the sunflower field so that's kind of why we've extended into the Halloween season, but it takes a few months to get everything organized. We do have a lot of family members and volunteers that help with that, so we appreciate everyone that contributes to making everything happen."

She says there will be mainly a lot of homemade stuff from vendors, as well as things for the kids.

"With face painting, caricatures, we have a few characters from EAP Parties showing up that will be making an appearance where people can take pictures. We also have sword making, just to list a few."

The event is free to attend, but no animals are allowed, and Rocheleau is asking that please bring cash as not all vendors are setup for credit/debit.