Hamilton Bulldogs Foundation comes out a winner in FirstOntario/WFCU OHL wager
WFCU Credit Union has followed through on delivering a cheque after a bet with FirstOntario Credit Union.
The bet was made by FirstOntario Credit Union CEO Lloyd Smith and WFCU Credit Union CEO Eddie Francis.
The two had a friendly wager on the OHL Championship Series between the Hamilton Bulldogs and Windsor Spitfires.
The CEO who lost the wager would wear the opponent's jersey while donating $1,000 to the winning CEO's charity of choice.
Soon after Hamilton's win, WFCU Credit Union's CEO put on a Hamilton Bulldogs jersey and wrote a cheque to the Hamilton Bulldogs Foundation.
Both CEOs congratulated the teams on a remarkable series and a great season.
The OHL final went down to Game 7, where the Bulldogs won 6-1.