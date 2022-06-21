Hamilton Bulldogs Foundation comes out a winner in FirstOntario/WFCU OHL wager

WFCU Credit Union has followed through on delivering a cheque after a bet with FirstOntario Credit Union.

The bet was made by FirstOntario Credit Union CEO Lloyd Smith and WFCU Credit Union CEO Eddie Francis.

The two had a friendly wager on the OHL Championship Series between the Hamilton Bulldogs and Windsor Spitfires.

The CEO who lost the wager would wear the opponent's jersey while donating $1,000 to the winning CEO's charity of choice.

Soon after Hamilton's win, WFCU Credit Union's CEO put on a Hamilton Bulldogs jersey and wrote a cheque to the Hamilton Bulldogs Foundation.

Both CEOs congratulated the teams on a remarkable series and a great season.

The OHL final went down to Game 7, where the Bulldogs won 6-1.