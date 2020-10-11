Hamilton Matches Schumacher's Record

Even Lewis Hamilton once saw Michael Schumacher's record of 91 wins as unbeatable. Now he's matched it.

Schumacher's son Mick presented Hamilton with one of his father's old helmets after the British driver took a record-equaling 91st win at the Eifel Grand Prix.

``Seeing his dominance, I don't think anyone, and especially me, didn't imagine that I'd be anywhere near Michael in terms of records so it's an incredible honour and it's going to take some time to get used to,'' Hamilton said, adding that he used to choose Schumacher as his character in a video game.

Schumacher has required constant care since he sustained severe head injuries in an accident while skiing in 2013.

Hamilton took a big step closer to matching Schumacher's record of seven titles too after his teammate Valtteri Bottas failed to finish with an engine problem. Hamilton now leads championship by 69 points with six races to go.

Hamilton took the win by nearly five seconds from Red Bull's Max Verstappen, with third for Daniel Ricciardo in Renault's first podium finish since 2011.

Hamilton started faster than Bottas and had the inside line into the hairpin bend at turn one. He forced Bottas wide over a runoff area, but the Finn held on to take the lead back from Hamilton on the inside of the second corner.

It was the first F1 race since 2013 at the Nurburgring in Germany and was named the Eifel Grand Prix after a nearby mountain range. The next race is Oct. 25 in Portugal.



