Hamilton to Battle Winnipeg in Grey Cup

It'll be the Blue Bombers against the Tiger-Cats for the Grey Cup next Sunday in Calgary. Winnipeg advanced with a 20-13 win over the Roughriders in the West Division Final in Regina.

Hamilton earned a spot in the championship game by beating Edmonton 36-16 earlier in the day in the East Final at Tim Hortons Field.



The Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat Saskatchewan 20-13 in the West Division final to book their spot in next week's Grey Cup game.

The Bombers will meet the East Division's Hamilton Tiger-Cats in next Sunday's CFL championship game in Calgary.

The Ticats downed the Edmonton Eskimos 36-16 in the East final earlier Sunday.



