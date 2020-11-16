Hamilton Wins 7th F1 Title

Lewis Hamilton has clinched a record-tying seventh Formula One title after winning a wet and gloomy Turkish Grand Prix. He now stands alongside F1 great Michael Schumacher with seven titles.

Hamilton started from sixth place but took advantage of errors and poor tire strategies from other teams to win a fourth straight race and 10th of another hugely dominant season. The British driver now has a record-extending 94 victories.

Canadian, Lance Stroll finished only ninth despite leading from pole position for much of the 58-lap race.

Hamilton placed about 30 seconds ahead of Racing Point's Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who overtook teammate Charles Leclerc for his first podium of a difficult season.

Hamilton only needed to finish ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas to seal his sixth title for Mercedes, and Bottas placed a lowly 14th after making a poor start. Hamilton's other title was with McLaren in 2008.

He was in tears when he spoke on the team radio moments after crossing the line in Istanbul, saying ``that's for all the kids out there who dream the impossible. You can do it.''

with files from (The Associated Press)