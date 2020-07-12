Hamilton Wins Styrian GP

Lewis Hamilton easily won the Styrian Grand Prix from the pole position on Sunday to clinch an 85th career win and move within six of Michael Schumacher's Formula One record.

Hamilton's record-extending 89th career pole on a rain-drenched track was one of his best in extreme conditions, but during the race he was hardly challenged as he finished a sizeable 13.7 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and 33.7 ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Like last Sunday, drivers again wore black T-shirts with ``End Racism'' and most took the knee a few moments before the national anthem.

When he stood on the podium, Hamilton, the only Black driver in Formula One, raised a clenched right fist.



