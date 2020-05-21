Hamlin Captures Wednesday Win

The rain was kind to Denny Hamlin at Darlington.

Hamlin became the winner of NASCAR's first Wednesday race in 36 years when rain stopped the event with 20 laps remaining.

The Daytona 500 winner was out front but out of fresh tires and trying to hang on when he got unintended help from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch.

The reigning Cup champion caused Chase Elliott to crash eight laps earlier to bring out the caution. A furious Elliott waited for Busch on the apron of the track and flipped Busch the middle finger as he passed.

Busch later admitted he made a mistake and misjudged the gap between cars. He finished second, followed by Sunday's winner Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones.

Wednesday's race was delayed 90 minutes by rain after Tuesday's Xfinity race was washed out.

Hamlin has won three times at Darlington and has two wins this season.



with files from Associated Press