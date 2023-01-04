(Cincinnati, OH) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition today.

The 24-year-old collapsed on the field Monday night during the first quarter of his team's game against the Bengals.

It was later reported that Hamlin had suffered cardiac arrest.

A spokesperson for Hamlin's family says that there is concern about the possibility of lung damage but that the Bills star is improving and is in good hands with his medical team.

The NFL has announced that the Bengals-Bills game will not be resumed this week and no decision has been made about a future date.

— with files from MetroSource